AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.15.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

