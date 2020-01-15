Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 719,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.