Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ACST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

