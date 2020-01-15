ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Critical Analysis

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.62% 13.73% 1.45% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 17.98% 11.48% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $80.44 million 3.15 $21.75 million N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.14 $7.33 million $2.18 11.14

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACNB and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ACNB beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.