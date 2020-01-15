Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,746 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

EPC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

