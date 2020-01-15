Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,799,000 after purchasing an additional 719,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

