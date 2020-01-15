Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

