adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €300.00 ($348.84) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €282.75 ($328.78).

FRA:ADS opened at €314.00 ($365.12) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €288.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €277.77. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

