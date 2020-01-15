Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.62. Adobe has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $11,745,016. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.