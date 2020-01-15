Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE:WMS opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

