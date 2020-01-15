AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.