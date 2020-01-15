AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

