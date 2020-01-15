Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.62

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$51.62 and last traded at C$51.48, with a volume of 138440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,245.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

