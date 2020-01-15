Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,147 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,581.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,737,000 after buying an additional 4,468,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 42.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,262,000 after buying an additional 1,817,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

