Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,656 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

