Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 166 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.42.

NYSE TDG opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.75 and a 12-month high of $611.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,048 shares of company stock worth $53,952,166. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

