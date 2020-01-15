Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Copart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 6.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.