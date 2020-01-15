Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $174,000. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

