Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $235,077.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,897.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,533 shares of company stock worth $28,805,087 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

