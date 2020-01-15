Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

