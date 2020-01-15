Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $78,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in National Grid by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

