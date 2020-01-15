Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

