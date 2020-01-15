Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,510,000 after acquiring an additional 922,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

