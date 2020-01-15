Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 305 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after buying an additional 1,418,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $101,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $275.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $277.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.