Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after acquiring an additional 823,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 950,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after buying an additional 197,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

