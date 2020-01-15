Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.