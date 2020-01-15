Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

IGM opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.96 and a fifty-two week high of $253.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

