Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,413 shares of company stock valued at $71,389,660. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.