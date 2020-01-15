Alpha Windward LLC Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilltop by 7,583.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

