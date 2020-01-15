Alpha Windward LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $964.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.51. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $559.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

