Alpha Windward LLC Purchases New Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

