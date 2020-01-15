Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

