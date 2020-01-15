Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 180000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Altair Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $394,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Altair Resources Company Profile (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

