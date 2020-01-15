Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

