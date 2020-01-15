Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 47,420,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

AMRN stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

