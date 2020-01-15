Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,816.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

