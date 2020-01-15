American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to at Nomura

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

NYSE:AXP opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

