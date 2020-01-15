American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

