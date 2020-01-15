American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.34

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.34 and last traded at $109.12, with a volume of 3146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,273.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.