AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of AME stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after buying an additional 403,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

