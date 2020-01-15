Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

