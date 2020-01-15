Analysts Expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

LPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

