Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

