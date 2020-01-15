Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Orthopediatrics (OTCMKTS:KIDS)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -20.63% N/A -30.88% Orthopediatrics -15.80% -12.12% -7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Orthopediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthopediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Orthopediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthopediatrics is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Orthopediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $25.00 million 0.02 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Orthopediatrics $57.56 million 13.60 -$12.02 million ($0.96) -48.77

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthopediatrics.

Risk & Volatility

TearLab has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats TearLab on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

