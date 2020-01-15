AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $563.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

