ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $214,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

