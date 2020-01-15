Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $48,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 449.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 416,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 116.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.