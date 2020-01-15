Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

