Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

