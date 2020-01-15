Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $236,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4658 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

